Pair of Cape Fear-area heroin dealers sentenced to federal prison

Darion “Pluck” Graham, 31, of New Hanover County, was sentenced on Feb. 16 to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of 1,000 grams or more of heroin; two counts of distribution of a quantity of heroin and aiding and abetting; and possession with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and aiding and abetting.