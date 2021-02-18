Pair of Cape Fear-area heroin dealers sentenced to federal prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A pair of heroin dealers in the Cape Fear region have been sentenced to federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Darion “Pluck” Graham, 31, of New Hanover County, was sentenced on Feb. 16 to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of 1,000 grams or more of heroin; two counts of distribution of a quantity of heroin and aiding and abetting; and possession with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and aiding and abetting.
Prosecutors say, from Oct. 2015 until May 2017, the Brunswick County and New Hanover County sheriff’s offices, and the Wilmington Police Department made several controlled heroin purchases totaling 90 grams from Graham.
On Aug. 29, the WPD and the ATF executed a search warrant at Graham’s home on Summertime Lane and confiscated a small quantity of heroin and fentanyl, packing material, and more than $13,000 in cash. Prosecutors said Graham managed to flush a large quantity of heroin down a toilet as agents made entry into the home.
From Feb. 2019 to May 2019, the WPD and the FBI made several controlled purchases of heroin from Graham in the Wilmington area and on June 28, 2019, authorities conducted a search warrant at his home at River Front Place Apartments. Agents found 761 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture and more than $16,000 in drug money. Graham and a co-conspirator arrived at the home as agents were search it, and attempted to run, but were arrested.
Prosecutors say Graham was a leader of a 10-person heroin and fentanyl trafficking ring and working with members of an unnamed gang in Wilmington. He was responsible for distributing seven kilograms of heroin and 750 grams of fentanyl by the time of his arrest in 2019.
--
Deontray Tremell Bryant, 32, known as “Certified,” was sentenced to 70 months in prison on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.
In March 2016, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received tips that Bryant was selling heroin from his home in Supply.
On March 19, 2016, deputies saw a man walk up to Bryant and conduct a hand-to-hand drug purchase and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, finding bindles of a substance thought to be heroin.
On March 22, 2016, a confidential informant purchased heroin from Bryant and on the next day, agents executed a search warrant at Bryant’s home where they confiscated 6.44 grams of cocaine and more than 150 bindles of heroin.
