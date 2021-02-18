New Hanover Fire Rescue to hold live fire training along Piner Road

“This training is a great opportunity for our staff to gain valuable knowledge and practical experience while operating in a safe environment that closely resembles real life fire ground situations,” said NHCFR Chief Donnie Hall. “Firefighters will be able to observe fire behavior in all stages of fire growth, move and direct fire hose streams for the purpose of fire attack, and practice water supply operations. Fire officers will also have the opportunity to practice fire ground management and complete safety officer skills for certification.”