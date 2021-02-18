Legislators push to increase 100-person capacity limit at high school sporting events

“Dear Governor Cooper, We write to request that you amend your executive orders to increase the number of attendees permitted at outdoor sporting events, specifically for high school athletics. Our constituents have been contacting us with the reasonable and legitimate complaint that they cannot watch their children play sports under the existing rules even though there is plenty of room to do so safely. Your December 8, 2020 Executive Order 181 allows only 100 people at large outdoor high school football fields. That restriction does not seem appropriate to us. The end result is parents and close family members cannot see their loved ones compete even though there is ample outdoor space for proper social distancing. We request that you update your executive order to allow outdoor sports complexes to operate under a percentage capacity restriction, not a 100-person maximum. Thank you for your consideration.