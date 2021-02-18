Legislators push to increase 100-person capacity limit at high school sporting events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - A bill is being introduced to increase capacity at outdoor high school sporting events in North Carolina, which could allow parents to watch their children compete during the pandemic.
Gov. Cooper’s current executive order allows up to 100 fans at outdoor high school sporting events. Because of the executive order implemented over COVID-19, many families are unable to watch children play at high school games. The 100-person limit was set to comply with state executive orders for mass gatherings.
Sens. Todd Johnson (R-Union), Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell), and Danny Britt (R-Robeson) introduced Senate Bill 116 Thursday to change the 100-person capacity limit. The bill would allow outdoor high school sporting facilities to be filled to 40-percent capacity.
“Sen. Johnson pointed to Cuthbertson High School in Union County. Its football stands can hold 2,976 people, yet Gov. Cooper’s restriction only allows for 100 people, or 3% capacity,” a press release states.
Senators say they’ve received complaints from parents over not being able to watch children play sports.
Legislators sent Cooper the following letter Thursday, asking him to amend the executive order and increase capacity at high school sporting events.
Nearly 39,000 people have signed an online petition asking Cooper to change the guidelines for mass gatherings at high school athletic events. It’s not just a challenge for the parents, but for players too.
Legislators say they will advance their bill if necessary.
