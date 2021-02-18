First Alert Forecast: more chilly, rainy misery through Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It will be a long slog through another cold February rain system! High rain chances remain in your First Alert Forecast through the rest of today and tonight. Expect a solid one-to-three-inch soaking which, lamentably, will generate ponding in poor-drainage areas and help preserve a state of minor to moderate flooding on most main-stem rivers. Ponding on roads will be an issue so please exercise caution as your drive, especially at night.
In your First Alert Forecast for the longer term: cold rains linger for Friday ahead of a chilly, but mercifully dry and sunny, Saturday and Sunday. After another shower shot Monday look for a much needed milder and drier pattern for next week. Catch details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook all the way to the final weekend of February for any location you choose with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
