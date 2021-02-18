First Alert Forecast: more chilly, rainy misery through Friday

In your First Alert Forecast for the longer term: cold rains linger for Friday ahead of a chilly, but mercifully dry and sunny, Saturday and Sunday. After another shower shot Monday look for a much needed milder and drier pattern for next week. Catch details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook all the way to the final weekend of February for any location you choose with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!