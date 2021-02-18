First Alert Forecast: another storm system to fight through

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hope you are ready and able to slog through another February rain system! High rain chances remain in your First Alert Forecast through this Thursday. Expect a solid one-to-three-inch soaking which, lamentably, will generate ponding in poor-drainage areas and help preserve a state of minor to moderate flooding on most main-stem rivers.
Temperatures may be a bit wacky Thursday as the rainy front bisects the Cape Fear Region. Cold 40s are probable inland while milder 50s and 60s may mix nearer to the coast.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center carries southern portions of the Cape Fear Region in a level one / marginal severe storm risk zone for Thursday. Stay alert.
In your First Alert Forecast for the longer term: cold rains linger for Friday ahead of a chilly, but mercifully dry and sunny, Saturday and Sunday. Catch details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook all the way to the final weekend of February for any location you choose with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
