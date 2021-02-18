DASH CAM: Video captures chaotic RCSD chase before deadly crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has obtained a Richland County deputy’s dash cam video of a chase that ended with a head-on collision and two people dead.
The Jan. 25 chase ended on Screaming Eagle Road, where the suspects hit a tractor-trailer head-on.
Investigators say the chase started when the suspects threw drugs out the window.
The video shows deputies chasing the suspects for miles with the suspects weaving in and out of oncoming traffic.
Then there’s another instance when a deputy gets in front of the suspect, who intentionally rams the back of the police cruiser.
The suspects try to go around them, driving on the shoulder of the road and narrowly missing another car that pulled over.
Right before the collision, the video shows the suspect trying to pass a red truck in a curve before slamming head-on into a large truck.
The driver of the truck escaped with minor injuries.
Officials said the two suspects died after their vehicle caught on fire.
The video shows several incidences where the public was in danger.
WIS reporter Lauren Adams reached out to the sheriff’s office for a comment on their policy, but they haven’t responded. We’ll continue to follow this story.
