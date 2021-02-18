Columbus County health officials warn of possible vaccine phone scam

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Health Department is warning residents about a possible phone scam involving the Covid-19 vaccine.
In a Facebook post, health officials say they’ve been made aware of people receiving phone calls that appear to be from the county health department, instructing them to drive to locations other than the health department, such as the agricultural fair grounds, to receive their vaccine shot.
“The Columbus County Health Department only offers vaccination appointments at the Miller Building in Whiteville at this time,” the post stated. “We are working with county administration and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that we resolve this issue.”
If you have questions or concerns, call the Columbus County Health Department at 910-640-6615.
