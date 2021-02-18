Coast Guard seeks owner of kayak found on Masonboro Island

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a kayak found on the south end of Masonboro Island on Tuesday.
Around 1 p.m., a good Samaritan notified the Coast Guard of the kayak — a blue, Lifetime Wave. Despite the discovery, officials say there are no reports of missing persons or overdue boaters in the area.
The Coast Guard sent out a request to mariners to keep a sharp lookout while transiting the area.
Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at 910-343-3880.
“The Coast Guard reminds all boaters to mark their kayak, canoes, surfboards, SUPs, and gear with their personal information. This can allow responders to quickly determine if someone is in distress and/or assist in returning your equipment back to the owner,” Coast Guard officials stated in a news release.
“If you lose kayaks, canoes, surfboards, SUPS or any safety equipment such as lifejackets, please report it to the Coast Guard to help our search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports.”
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.