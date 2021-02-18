Brunswick County Schools will be on 2-hour delay Friday due to weather

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County schools will be operating on a two-hour delay on Friday, Feb. 19.
District officials said the delay is necessary “due to the threat of dangerous road conditions and potential flooding in the early morning hours from extensive overnight rain in our area.”
All staff and students, both in person and remote, will operate on the two-hour delay.
“This will give more time to access the conditions of travel for all parties in daylight conditions and ensure the safety of both students and staff,” the district stated in a news release.
