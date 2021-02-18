Bladen County Schools will transition to remote-only instruction Friday due to weather

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - All Bladen County Schools students will transition to remote-only instruction Friday due to inclement weather.
“Due to continued rain and the potential for roads to become flooded overnight and into Friday morning, all Bladen County Schools’ students and teachers will transition to remote-only learning on Friday, February 19,” the school system announced. “All other Bladen County schools’ staff and employees will have the option to telework from home.
“Students will need to complete their attendance and classwork assignments from home; attendance will be checked and grades will be assigned, even with remote-only learning.”
The BCS meal delivery by bus program will not be delivering meals on Friday.
