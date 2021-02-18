Birthday turns to day of grief for family after father, stepmother killed in Brunswick tornado

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — Two of the three people killed by a Monday night tornado in Brunswick County were a retired couple getting ready to celebrate the man’s birthday.
Richard and Phyllis O’Connor were asleep in bed when the storm hit shortly before midnight and leveled their home. The tornado picked up the house and dropped it on a neighbor’s house in the Ocean Ridge Plantation subdivision, flattening both, according to son Rob O’Connor.
Tuesday would have been Richard O’Connor’s 73rd birthday.
During a visit to the devastated neighborhood, Gov. Roy Cooper learned that the spouse of the third tornado victim was hospitalized in critical condition
Click here for full story from WRAL.
Copyright 2021 WRAL. All rights reserved.