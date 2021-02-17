Severe weather delays vaccine shipments to North Carolina

ATLANTA (AP) with a contribution from WECT — Just as vaccine efforts ramp up and gain speed, the icy blast across much of the United States has injected more confusion and frustration into the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive.
Deliveries have been halted Wednesday in many places and countless appointments were canceled.
In Washington, Biden administration’s COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said the bad weather was impacting distribution and deliveries. He added that in places like Texas where vaccination sites are closed, the government is encouraging sites to increase their hours when they can reopen.
Columbus County Health Department shared on Facebook on Wednesday that vaccine appointments scheduled for Thursday, February 18 and Friday, February 19 will have to be rescheduled because of a delayed shipment. The health department will call those affected to reschedule appointments.
The U.S. is vaccinating 1.7 million Americans on average per day. That’s up from under 1 million a month ago.
