Police: 7 shot near transit station in north Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say seven people have been wounded by gunfire near a transit station in north Philadelphia.
Police said a 71-year-old man was listed in critical condition after he was hit once in the stomach and multiple times in the legs shortly before 3 p.m. near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood.
Police said a 22-year-old man was shot in the back, two other men aged 21 and 53 were hit in the legs, a 36-year-old woman was struck in the thigh and a 70-year-old man was also struck in the thigh.
A 17-year-old girl was grazed in the right arm.
All six were listed in stable condition.
Police reported two firearms recovered and one person in custody.
