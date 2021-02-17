Military exercise scheduled for Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Seymour Johnson Air Force Base will hold an exercise in the Wilmington area later this month.
The exercise is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 22-26 on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base while additional units will participate around Fort Fisher and Wilmington.
“The purpose of this exercise is to validate the ability of the 4th Fighter Wing to effectively deploy and meet mission requirements in a real world scenario using civilian support elements,” Seymour Johnson officials said in a news release.
