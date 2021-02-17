Military exercise scheduled for Wilmington area

Senior Airman Kierra Hamil, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental technician, removes a panel from an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. Hamil removed the panel to connect a test harness which verified there were no electrical discrepancies on the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera) Electrical and Environmental, PMEL, ACC, ReadyAF, Seymour Johnson AFB, 4th Fighter Wing (Source: Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)