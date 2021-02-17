Military exercise scheduled for Wilmington area

Military exercise scheduled for Wilmington area
Senior Airman Kierra Hamil, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental technician, removes a panel from an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. Hamil removed the panel to connect a test harness which verified there were no electrical discrepancies on the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera) Electrical and Environmental, PMEL, ACC, ReadyAF, Seymour Johnson AFB, 4th Fighter Wing (Source: Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
By WECT Staff | February 17, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 3:36 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Seymour Johnson Air Force Base will hold an exercise in the Wilmington area later this month.

The exercise is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 22-26 on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base while additional units will participate around Fort Fisher and Wilmington.

“The purpose of this exercise is to validate the ability of the 4th Fighter Wing to effectively deploy and meet mission requirements in a real world scenario using civilian support elements,” Seymour Johnson officials said in a news release.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.