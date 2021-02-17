Lack of warning before tornado hit brings up concerns over radar’s blind spots

“The storm prediction center had issued a slight risk for severe weather earlier in the day, and they were highlighting the potential for isolated tornadoes, and damaging wind gusts. And we were also outlining that on a variety of our products such as our area forecast discussions, some of the briefings that we issue to our partners as well,” said Mark Willis of the National Weather Service. “But the storm that developed the tornado in southwest Brunswick County did occur quickly. We initially issued a severe thunderstorm warning as the storm moved on land as we saw some very strong winds from the storm and then ultimately issued a tornado warning.”