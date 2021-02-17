First Alert Forecast: rain returns Thursday, possibly a few thunderstorms

As a cold front settles into the Cape Fear Region between Wednesday night and Friday, expect highly-variable temperatures and periods of unnecessary rain to redevelop. Rain tallies in excess of one inch are likely and over two inches are possible. And, according to our friends with the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center: just enough surface warmth and instability may develop for a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday. As seen two nights ago, these relatively low-end risk outlooks occasionally produce tragic outcomes. Hopefully, this one will fail to do that, like most do, amid the cool, stable winter air. A sunny but chilly weekend is shaping up for the region right now. Plan to stay alert in any case! Catch details on all this, plus a chilly and dry weekend, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And thank you, as always, for your trust!