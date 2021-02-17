Firefighters: ‘Juvenile playing with fire’ caused condo fire that displaced 30 people in south CLT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile playing with fire started a condominium complex fire that displaced several families in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, firefighters say.
The fire broke out just after 12:30 a.m. at the Sharon Lake Condos on Stoney Point Lane near Sharon Lakes Road. Massive flames could be seen coming from the building.
Charlotte firefighters say the fire displaced 30 people and caused around $276,000 worth of damage.
No one was hurt in the fire but one person was taken to the hospital for unrelated medical reasons.
“It’s really heartbreaking,” one resident said, “we lost everything.”
A CATS bus was provided to help the families during the cold. The American Red Cross is also assisting those displaced.
More than 40 firefighters battled the flames. At least seven units were impacted by the fire.
