City Council moves forward with eco-friendly projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night awarding a contract to S & C Construction for $402,463, to build Phase 2 of the Park Avenue Multi-Use Path. Phase 2 will extend the trail from Kerr Avenue to Empie Park, where it already intersects with the Cross-City Trail. According to the agenda proposal, the Phase 2 Project is federally funded through the North Carolina Department of Transportation Surface Transportation Block Grant-Direct Attributable program.
Council members also voted to accept a $20,000 grant from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to buy about 600 compost bins. The grant required a local match of $4,000. According to the proposal seen by council members, the bins will be offered at no cost to residents who want to take part in the Backyard Composting Campaign, which aims to reduce food scraps and yard waste from entering the landfill.
In another vote, council members accepted the NCDEQ’s 2020 Diesel Emissions Reduction Grant, which the city applied for late last year. Wilmington received $270,586, which will help purchase an all-electric recycling and trash truck and a charging station.
The grant reimburses governments with 45 percent of costs to replace diesel-powered vehicles with low or zero-emission ones. The city must pay the remaining 55 percent, which according to documents comes to $330,717. The truck must remain in service for five years as part of the grant.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.