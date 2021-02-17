Brunswick County Siblings Devastated by Tornado Still Remain Hopeful

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many residents of Brunswick County got their lives turned upside down in the wake of the deadly tornado on Monday night. The Lujano Family, who live off of Old Shallotte Road had much of their property destroyed, but still remain grateful.
" Its upsetting but its just material things, at the end of the day we are still here and there’s people unfortunately that did not make it out,” says Jenny Lujano.
Jenny’s Brother Luis says the limb of a large tree flew through his sisters bathroom, prompting the entire family to take cover in the other bathroom of the residence.
“It went inside my sisters bathroom and exploded the toilet, and there’s a bunch of microfiber and glass everywhere,” Luis says.
