Brunswick County declares state of emergency in tornado’s wake

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson issued a state of emergency in the wake of the tornado that struck the Ocean Ridge Plantation community earlier this week.
The state of emergency was effective at noon Wednesday.
Three people were killed, ten others were injured, and at least 60 properties were damaged or destroyed by the tornado that struck just before midnight Monday.
Governor Roy Cooper along with county leaders were in Ocean Ridge Wednesday afternoon to get a first-hand look at the destruction.
“I know that this is a difficult time for everybody because of this pandemic and then to have a storm of this magnitude on top of that just adds extra burdens to communities,” Cooper said during a media briefing after the tour.
“But what we’ve seen here already are people of faith, people who understand the importance of being good neighbors, and it’s been amazing to see people pull together. Our prayers do go to the families that lost loved ones. That’s a devastating situation, I know,” Cooper said.
Preliminary data from the National Weather Service indicated the tornado was a “high-end” EF-3 with estimated wind speeds of 160+ miles per hour, making it one of the strongest tornadoes to ever hit southeastern North Carolina.
According to the NWS, the tornado initially touched down near Kingsmill Court in the Sea Trail Golf Resort near Sunset Beach, damaging a number of trees with wind speeds estimated to have reached 80 mph.
The tornado strengthened as it moved northeastward and crossed a swampy area north of NC Highway 179 (Old Georgetown Rd). When the tornado reached NC Highway 904 (Seaside Rd) it destroyed a large metal building and overturned a number of RVs. Wind speeds here were estimated to have reached 115 mph.
Continuing northeastward, the tornado crossed Saw Pit Swamp and entered the Ocean Ridge Plantation community.
“Here the tornado became exceptionally powerful as it damaged or destroyed a large number of well-built brick homes. Wind speeds of at least 165 mph are inferred to have occurred as several homes suffered complete destruction of all walls. Debris from one home was swept completely clear of the foundation,” the NWS stated.
The tornado then crossed US Highway 17 near the entrance to Ocean Ridge Plantation, destroying a double-wide mobile home on the north side of Highway 17 with wind speeds estimated near 110 mph. The tornado continued moving northeastward through the woods and approached Green Bay Road NW.
“NWS storm survey crews noted hundreds of downed trees along the tornado’s path along with unusual damage to large metal power poles that were leaning. Wind speeds of at least 115 mph were needed to create this degree of damage,” according to the NWS.
The NWS’ survey is still ongoing.
