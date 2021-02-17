Brunswick County Code Administration opens temporary office following tornado

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WMBF) – Brunswick County Code Administration has set up a temporary satellite office following Tuesday’s tornado, officials said.
According to a press release, the satellite office will assist with permits and questions related to the tornado that impacted the Ocean Isle Beach area.
County emergency management officials said three people were killed and 10 others injured in the storm.
The temporary code administration office is located at the Ocean Ridge Club House, at 351 Ocean Ridge Pkwy. SW in Ocean Isle Beach.
Administration staff are available to assist from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday, Feb. 24.
