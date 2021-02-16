Wilmington man accused of taking $7 in armed robbery found guilty

“The victim in the case testified that he had gone to the North Side Food Market on Red Cross Street around 6:30 p.m. on January 5, 2020,” the District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release. “While in the store, he noticed Point come to the cash register and return outside. When the victim exited, both Point and Jackson walked in the same direction as the victim away from the store. The man reported that upon reaching his back yard, Point brandished a handgun and demanded his wallet.