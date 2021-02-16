Volunteers to plant 100 trees at Longleaf Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Garden Club and NHC Parks Conservancy will be planting 100 longleaf pine saplings at Longleaf Park on Wednesday, February 16, 2021, between 9 a.m. and noon.
Volunteers with the the Civic Improvements Committee of the Cape Fear Garden Club will meet with staff from the New Hanover County Parks Conservancy at the equestrian ring at 9 a.m. to distribute saplings and shovels to volunteers.
Planting the 100 tree saplings purchased by the Cape Fear Garden Club will contribute toward the Wilmington Tree Initiative, the goal of which is to replace trees lost to disease and hurricane damage and regrow the urban forest.
According to the Wilmington Tree Initiative website, 1568 trees have been planted since the start of 2020. Another 1615 trees have been given away during the past year.
The effort is well on the way to its goal to plant 1,739 trees by fall 2021.
Longleaf pine forests once encompassed more than 90 million acres of the North American landscape. However, today only 3.4 million acres remain. A longleaf pine ecosystem provides critical habitat for 29 threatened and endangered species.
For more information about this event, please contact Cathy Poulos at cpoulos56@gmail.com or call 910-538-5550.
