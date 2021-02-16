UNCW announces spring commencement plans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - University of North Carolina Wilmington announced Tuesday it will be holding special virtual ceremonies the weekend of May 8 for the students’ spring 2021 commencement.
Despite the vaccination program gaining momentum, UNCW determined that current projections indicate a significant portion of the population may not be fully vaccinated by early May. Traditionally, graduation is held at Trask Coliseum, the university’s largest venue; however, administrators concluded there was insufficient space for graduates, their families, and friends to gather safely while also meeting COVID-19 physical distancing guidelines.
The virtual commencement held for fall graduates in December was successful and UNCW intends to build on that model for spring.
Students and families requiring more information should check the commencement web page closer to May for updates.
During the first week of UNCW’s surveillance testing program that began February 8, the university administered 2,698 tests; of those, only four were positive. Those who tested positive were moved into isolation and close contacts were quarantined.
The new program tests students who live on campus weekly and every other week for students who attend in-person learning but live off campus.
All other COVID-19 health and safety protocols are still in place.
