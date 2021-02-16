6 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after Texas family uses charcoal grill to heat apartment

UPDATE: Ages of the children range from 5 years old to 10 years old. 1 adult and 1 child are in listed in critical condition at @memorialhermann Cypress.



The family was reportedly burning the fire for warmth for about 4 hours.



Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ @cyfairfd #hounews pic.twitter.com/wBbEkcKYai