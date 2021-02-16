Sheriff’s Office issues Amber Alert for missing 14-year-old girl

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An Amber Alert has been issued by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for a missing 14-year-old teenage girl.
Savannah Grace Childress is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hoodie.
Anyone with information regarding this missing girl is asked to call the Davidson County Sheriff Office immediately at (336) 242-2105, or call 911 or *HP.
