Pair arrested on drug-trafficking charges after 18-month investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two men were arrested on multiple drug-related charges following an 18-month investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Carolina Beach Police Department.
According to a news release, vice agents from both agencies concluded the investigation on Feb. 3 by executing a search warrant at the home of Ari Chaim Adler on Fontana Road.
Detectives seized 864 grams of cocaine, 955 grams of marijuana, 16 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), 60 dosage units of LSD, two handguns, and an undisclosed amount of money.
Adler, 47, and Kenneth Mark Thies, 31, were both arrested and charged with:
- Trafficking cocaine (two counts)
- Conspiring to traffic cocaine (two counts)
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
- Manufacture cocaine
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- Manufacture marijuana
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver controlled substance within 1000 ft of a school
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Adler was also charged with maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. Both men were each given $1 million bonds.
