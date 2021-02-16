Get Fit With 6: Lifestyle Reset Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Whether you start an exercise regimen, change your eating or sleeping habits health experts always say it has to be a “lifestyle change” in order for it to last.
That’s the premise for New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Lifestyle Reset Program.
“It’s about influencing and making good habits and health choices in all different areas of your life to work towards a healthier you,” said Hannah Frick, Exercise Physiologist, Cardiac Rehab.
“Many people are come to us because they’re just interested or maybe they still want to lose that last 20 pounds or they just want to feel more energetic, they want to feel more positive in life we address all of these areas,” said Holly Konrady, Stress Management, Intense Cardiac Rehab.
The Lifestyle reset program is an 8 and a half week program that covers just about every aspect of your everyday life.
“So we have exercise, nutrition, and stress management as the core lifestyle components for our program,” said Frick.
“We have a couple of cardiologists that are on our team. We have a licensed clinical social worker who comes on and helps with deeper issues of anxiety perhaps depression which might even lead them to do some one on one kind of counseling,” said Konrady.
Your eating habits, regular exercise, stress, and sleep all contribute to your overall health.
“So we’re really trying to get to the root of things because we really recognize that you know the way that you’ve been living your life is making you sick if you’re not healing from some other kind of disease or you’re getting sick a lot it’s suppresses the immune system in many ways,” said Konrady.
The lifestyle reset program isn’t covered by insurance. The cost is $600. The next session starts in March. Meetings take place in the evenings.
