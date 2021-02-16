First Alert Forecast: clearing Tuesday, one more bout of storms this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Monday night was, as expected, stormy across the Cape Fear Region and I pray you weathered it all well. Sadly, one storm cell of the bunch was able to become ferocious from Ocean Isle Beach into the Green Swamp Preserve and, through the day ahead, WECT News crews and National Weather Service meteorologists will be surveying the tornado damage and updating you. Forecast-wise: blustery west winds will whisk away most of the remaining showers this Tuesday and sun, yes, SUN, is even likely to develop! Also expect temperatures steady in or falling from the mild 60s Tuesday.
The middle of your First Alert Forecast features more welcome dryness for Tuesday night and Wednesday, and then a return of rain chances Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures ought to catch a few hours in the frosty 30s Tuesday night, recover to the 40s and 50s under the Wednesday sun, and spike into the 60s despite the storminess Thursday.
Your First Alert seven-day planning forecast, quite refreshingly, develops another sorely-needed dry window for the weekend. Catch the numbers for Wilmington right here, or call up a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And thank you, as always, for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
