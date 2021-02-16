First Alert Forecast: clearing Tuesday, one more bout of storms this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Monday night was, as expected, stormy across the Cape Fear Region and I pray you weathered it all well. Sadly, one storm cell of the bunch was able to become ferocious from Ocean Isle Beach into the Green Swamp Preserve and, through the day ahead, WECT News crews and National Weather Service meteorologists will be surveying the tornado damage and updating you. Forecast-wise: blustery west winds will whisk away most of the remaining showers this Tuesday and sun, yes, SUN, is even likely to develop! Also expect temperatures steady in or falling from the mild 60s Tuesday.