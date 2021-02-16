Camden High School senior killed in crash in Kershaw County

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A teenager has died after his car hit a tree in Kershaw County, officials confirmed.
The wreck happened around 1 a.m. Monday on White Pond Road, between Interstate 20 and Hwy 1, just outside of Elgin.
Officials said Shydais Tucker, 18, of Camden was driving north on White Pond Road when his car went off the road and hit a tree.
Tucker, who was wearing a seat belt, was gravely injured. Crews rushed him to the hospital where he died a few hours later.
No one else was in the car, officials said.
The coroner confirmed Tucker was a student at Camden High School. School officials said he was a senior.
The Kershaw County School District sent the following statement: “Unfortunately, we lost a member of our Bulldog family in a car accident this morning. Shydais Tucker will be remembered as one of the kindest, sweetest young men at Camden High School. He enjoyed challenging himself academically and making the word brighter with his smile. Our counselors will be available this week for anyone who needs assistance.”
