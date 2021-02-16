Brunswick Co. Schools to resume instruction Wednesday

Brunswick Co. officials hold news conference on deadly tornado
By WECT Staff | February 16, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 3:28 PM

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools will resume instruction for all schools Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The school system cancelled instruction Tuesday after a deadly tornado hit the county overnight.

Lincoln Elementary and North Brunswick High School will continue 100 percent remote learning for all students. The remaining schools will resume their current learning plans.

“In the event that a power outage affects a school, we will reach out to the individual school families for adjustments,” a BCS spokesperson said. “But at this time, power is expected to be restored at all our schools.”

