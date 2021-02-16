Brunswick Co. Schools to resume instruction Wednesday

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools will resume instruction for all schools Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Lincoln Elementary and North Brunswick High School will continue 100 percent remote learning for all students. The remaining schools will resume their current learning plans.
“In the event that a power outage affects a school, we will reach out to the individual school families for adjustments,” a BCS spokesperson said. “But at this time, power is expected to be restored at all our schools.”
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.