The trend continues, Oak Island set to discuss paid parking

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Yet another beach town in the Cape Fear region is set to discuss adding a paid parking program to their town’s revenue stream - this time - it’s the Town of Oak Island.
Not much is known about the plans just yet, but the item is on the agenda for the Feb. 16, Town Council retreat. The item is listed as a possible ‘economic development project’ and right now, is only up for council discussion.
It appears the council will consider paid parking for ‘large lots’ that include 604 Ocean, Cabana, and West Beach.
Oak Island is just one of several beach towns considering paid parking. The Town of Surf City is in the process of approving a paid parking program as is the Town of Kure Beach.
This is not the first time Oak Island will be discussing a paid parking program, in 2019 the town voted to move forward with paid parking but then had a sudden change of heart and voted to reverse the decision.
One of the biggest reasons beach towns are turning to paid parking is to prevent the need to raise taxes in order to pay for the always-costly beach nourishment projects.
While money from paid parking lots can go to cover items like this, parking revenues from on-street parking cannot, instead, state law requires that money be used for parking related expenses, which could be why Oak Island’s discussion is for ‘large lots.’
The Town Council meets Tuesday to discuss the topic at 10 a.m. in Council Chambers.
