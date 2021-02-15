North Brunswick High School moves to remote-only learning due to COVID-19

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - North Brunswick High School will transition to remote-only learning for students through March 1, according to officials with Brunswick County Schools.
“Brunswick County Health Services reports the COVID-19 activity at NBHS meets the threshold of a ‘cluster’ which is defined as a link between 5 or more confirmed positive individuals,” a news release stated Monday afternoon. “The school will undergo deep cleaning by ServePro Tuesday morning (2/16) to prevent further impact from the virus inside the school.”
Staff will work remotely on Tuesday and return to campus on Wednesday, while students will be 100 percent remote through March 1. District officials say in-person instruction is expected to resume on March 2.
All school sports and extracurricular activities will be postponed and/or canceled during this two-week remote learning period.
Last week, the district announced nearby Lincoln Elementary would make a similar transition to remote-only learning that would last until Feb. 24 due to an increase in Covid activity at the school.
