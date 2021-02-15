Man flees after allegedly almost hitting probation officer with vehicle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A probation officer attempting to serve a warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of Graham Street approached a vehicle that pulled into the driveway and was almost hit as the driver put the vehicle in reverse to flee the location.
The officer approached the vehicle to try and identify the occupant(s) because they were unable to locate the person that was to receive the warrant at the home.
After almost striking the officer, the driver accelerated forwards rapidly, crashing through a fence and hitting a neighboring outbuilding. The driver then took off on foot and was later caught on Sumter Drive.
The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Kowaun Marqee Canty, was arrested and found to be in possession of marijuana.
A search of the suspect’s vehicle by police revealed a revolver, crack cocaine, heroin, and more marijuana.
Canty is charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule I, II, and VI Controlled Substances (separate charge for each class), Firearm by Felon, CCW, and Hit and Run.
