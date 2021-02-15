First Alert Forecast: some breaks from the rain amid warmer temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Had enough rain lately? Clouds, fog, and mist will stay for Tuesday but, for most daytime hours, odds for a measurable rain shower should stay low, near 30% or less. Please be alert for a higher chance for a gusty shower or rogue severe storm overnight Monday. Temperatures will hold mainly in the 50s during this period; a brief spike to the 60s will support said storm chance Monday night.