First Alert Forecast: gloomy and stormy, with a couple of refreshing breaks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Had enough rain lately? Wilmington officially recorded 1.3 inches of rain Sunday and its February total of 3.8 inches represents a month-to-date surplus of nearly two inches. The dreary, soggy pattern has, of course, extended across all of the Cape Fear Region and Carolinas, too.
Clouds, fog, and mist will stay for Monday and Tuesday but, for most daytime hours, odds for a measurable rain shower should stay low, like 30% or less. Please be alert for a higher chance for a gusty shower or rogue severe storm overnight. Temperatures will hold mainly in the 40s and 50s in this period; a brief spike to the 60s will support said storm chance Monday night.
A refreshing and at least partially sunny break from the gloomy pattern appears probable Wednesday ahead of more shower chances Wednesday night through early Friday. A realignment of the jet stream pattern will translate to, at long last, a more wholesale drier change for the Cape Fear Region and Carolinas beginning this weekend.
In the meantime, expect widespread standing water, scattered lowland flooding, and minor main-stem river flooding for the week ahead. Catch details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any spot you like with your WECT Weather App! Thanks, as always, for trusting your First Alert Weather Team.
