Driver uninjured after truck plunges into marshy area at Wrightsville Beach drawbridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews are responding after a truck plunged into a marshy area of the Intracoastal Waterway between Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach Monday morning.
A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department said the truck veered off the roadway near the Heide Trask Drawbridge, took out a gazebo, and ended up in water up to the truck’s doors.
The driver was uninjured in the crash but was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be checked out.
No other injuries were reported and traffic will be unaffected by the incident.
