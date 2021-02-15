Columbus County to resume scheduling vaccine appointments on Tuesday

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Health Department will resume scheduling Covid-19 vaccine appointments beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The county will only make appointments for the groups that are currently eligible — front line healthcare workers and those 65 years or older.
To make a Covid-19 vaccination appointment, call 910-640-6615 and use extensions 7070, 7072, or 7074.
“We will be providing a limited number of vaccines for this age group before beginning to vaccinate Columbus County’s teachers. Once teachers and education staff have been vaccinated, we will return to vaccinating anyone 65+,” a Facebook post from the county health department stated.
Health department officials noted that while they are scheduling all doses they receive from the state, they are not receiving enough of the vaccine to host a mass-vaccination event in the county.
“We are trained and prepared to host a mass vaccination site if we begin to receive the number of doses needed to do so. For now, we are giving all of the vaccines we are receiving and will continue to do so until every Columbus County resident that wants a COVID-19 vaccine, receives a COVID-19 vaccine,” the post stated.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.