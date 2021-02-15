CFPUA issues boil water advisory to around 200 customers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued a boil water advisory Monday to residents of 1501 to 1527 Willoughby Park Court and all of Honeybee Lane.
Crews found a leak on a water main that increases the potential for back syphonage and can introduce bacteria into the water system.
The advisory impacts approximately 200 customers and is effective immediately while crews work to repair the leak.
Under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption, or use bottled water for drinking and cooking.
Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.
CFPUA lab staff will test the water to ensure it is safe to drink before the boil water advisory is lifted.
