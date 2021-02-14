Wilmington awarded $270k in grant funding for electric trash collection truck, would be one of first in state

“The program is designed to achieve significant reductions in diesel emissions. In fact, the proposed all-electric recycling & trash vehicle will have no emissions, low operating noise and will eliminate any use of diesel fuel, motor oil, coolant fluids, DEF fluid, and potentially hydraulic fluid. The electric vehicle is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 100 tons per year over the replaced diesel packer. The grant will reimburse government agencies to replace diesel-powered vehicles with low or zero-emission vehicles with up to 45% of the eligible project costs and require a 55% public funds match,” according to the City of Wilmington’s City Council agenda.