Whiteville couple falls back in love after 25 years

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - After 25 years, two Whiteville natives reconnected and fell back in love.
Dr. Grant Baldwin and LaTasha Pridgen started dating back in 1996 when he was 19 and she was 16.
Pridgen’s mom set them up at a church event — and Baldwin said it was love at first sight.
“I remember the first time ever seeing her and all the bells and whistles and lighting flashes happened,” said Baldwin.
The couple parted ways and each got married to other people but were later divorced.
They reconnected after Baldwin sent Pridgen a message on Facebook. After a few weeks of talking the two decided to meet in person and spend the weekend together.
“After that weekend — hey you know this is something that we want. I don’t just want to be your friend anymore ya know,” said Baldwin.
The couple is now getting ready for an engagement and future wedding.
We asked both Pridgen and Baldwin if they had any advice for people trying to find love and they each said not to give up — that God will lead you to the right person.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.