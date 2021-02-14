First Alert Forecast: up and down rain chances and temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Valentine’s Day to you! Closing out a rainy and chilly weekend, we have some improvements to look forward to next week including warmer temperatures and finally some dry time!
As the chilly rain continues tonight, major flooding is unlikely but standing water in low-lying areas will continue to be a big nuisance. This time of year, evaporation rates are low and most plants that would otherwise suck the water out of the ground are still dormant.
Remember to tap your WECT Weather App for interactive radar to track the rainy spells and, while you’re there, scroll to the hour-by-hour forecast to chart the highest odds for rain. Expect similar highs compared to yesterday - but temperatures will swell to to the 50s and 60s by midweek.
Check out your rain odds in the seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook to ten days for whatever place you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.