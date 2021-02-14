First Alert Forecast: chilly and dreary Valentine’s Day, rainy but warmer for the new week.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Valentine’s Day Sunday to you! I would be remiss if I didn’t give a quick shout out to my Valentine, Isabella. Whether you’re celebrating “Valentine’s” or the alternatively nicknamed, “Single’s Awareness Day,” inside plans are your best bet. Remember to tap your WECT Weather App for interactive radar to track the rainy spells and, while you’re there, scroll to the hour-by-hour forecast to chart the highest odds for rain. Expect temperatures to only recover to the upper 40s to near 50. but swell to to the 50s and 60s by midweek.