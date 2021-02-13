Search dogs, excavator brought in to assist in search for missing Horry County man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Socastee area remains the scene of a massive search for a Horry County man who went missing earlier this week.
Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, said Community United Effort (CUE), a missing persons organization out of North Carolina, has a large search team out across Socastee Friday aiding in the search for 26-year-old Corey Morrison. That team includes about a dozen search dogs, she added.
“All the dogs, horses and ATVs have handheld and the dogs have GPS collars, so everybody’s running with GPS, so when they finish their assignment, they’re downloading their tracks and it’s put on one master map,” said CUE Founder Monica Caison.
Additionally, officers and members of Horry County Fire Rescue are out on local waterways, with the dive team also in some of the water sources throughout the Azalea Lakes community.
Family and friends coordinated a volunteer effort to expand the search.
“Going through Facebook, had a few minutes, and ran across the story,” said John Steelhammer, search party volunteer. “Threw my stuff on to head down here and try to help out.”
Steelhammer was in Cherry Grove doing work on his vacation home until he heard about Morrison.
Steelhammer said he has a 19-year-old daughter, and he’d like to think people far and wide would come to help his family if she ever disappeared.
“It gives me hope,” said Steelhammer about the size of the volunteer search party. “This kid was an athlete. Hopefully, there’s going to be a happy ending to this. He’s out there somewhere, so let’s go find him.”
Morrison was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday near Murphy’s Law restaurant off the Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol found Morrison’s car after it had hit a ditch off Highway 17 Bypass near Azalea Lakes, but there was no sign of Morrison.
Authorities said an excavator was brought in to attempt to locate any items of evidence at the original crash site.
According to Moskov, the HCPD ran its bloodhounds through the area again as part of the search.
Caison says she’s had three people go missing in her life, which is what led her to found CUE.
She’s been searching for missing people for more than 20 years and has a philosophy for staying optimistic.
“You can’t walk away and say, ‘I was defeated today, and I didn’t find him,’” said Caison. “You walk away and say, ‘This is a success. We were able to do 25 acres and we know where he’s not.”
Anyone with information on where Morrison is should call police at (843) 248-1520.
