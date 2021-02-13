First Alert Forecast: Go for the indoor plans on this Valentine’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Valentine’s Day weekend. Romantic outdoor plans such as a picnic for two or a beach hike might be out this year so make your plans to be inside. Chilly, cloudy, and at times rainy conditions will be the story for the rest of your weekend. A series of storm systems moving over the area will combine with a shallow Arctic airmass to keep the dreary pattern in place. Area temperatures will range from the upper 30s to at best upper 40s through Sunday along with brisk north and northeasterly breezes. An addition inch or more of rain may fall by Monday morning.
Monday promises a brief reprieve from the steady rain and if we are lucky we could even see a peak or two of sunshine as highs return to the 50s. Another round of rain arrives Tuesday but this time it will be much milder with highs in the 60s. More shower chances show up in our active seven day forecast by late in the work week.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook to ten days for whatever place you choose with your WECT Weather App!
