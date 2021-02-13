First Alert Forecast: Go for the indoor plans on this Valentine’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Valentine’s Day weekend. Romantic outdoor plans such as a picnic for two or a beach hike might be out this year so make your plans to be inside. Chilly, cloudy, and at times rainy conditions will be the story for the rest of your weekend. A series of storm systems moving over the area will combine with a shallow Arctic airmass to keep the dreary pattern in place. Area temperatures will range from the upper 30s to at best upper 40s through Sunday along with brisk north and northeasterly breezes. An addition inch or more of rain may fall by Monday morning.