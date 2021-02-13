First Alert Forecast: Cuddle up! Expect a chilly and dreary Valentine’s Day weekend.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Valentine’s Day weekend. If a “comfort food” dinner with a glass of red wine are part of your plans-- that’s great! The chilly and wet weather will probably have you leaning toward that side of the menu, anyway. Remember to tap your WECT Weather App for interactive radar to track the rainy spells and, while you’re there, scroll to the hour-by-hour forecast to chart the wintry north winds and temperatures mainly in the 40s.