CCSO: Woman arrested after allegedly selling narcotics to confidential informant
Christian Alexandria White (Source: CCSO)
By WECT Staff | February 13, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 4:11 PM

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A woman has been arrested after selling heroin to a confidential informant, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

“After receiving information from concerned citizens, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution of heroin in the Whiteville community of Columbus County. During the investigation, the defendant, Christian Alexandria White, sold heroin to a confidential informant on multiple occasions,” according to a Facebook post.

White, 29, was arrested on Feb. 3 and was charged with multiple felonies including:

  • 2 counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Heroin
  • 2 counts of Felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance
  • 4 counts of Felony Sell/Deliver Heroin

White was given a $45,000.00 secured bond.

