CCSO: Woman arrested after allegedly selling narcotics to confidential informant

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A woman has been arrested after selling heroin to a confidential informant, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
“After receiving information from concerned citizens, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution of heroin in the Whiteville community of Columbus County. During the investigation, the defendant, Christian Alexandria White, sold heroin to a confidential informant on multiple occasions,” according to a Facebook post.
White, 29, was arrested on Feb. 3 and was charged with multiple felonies including:
- 2 counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Heroin
- 2 counts of Felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance
- 4 counts of Felony Sell/Deliver Heroin
White was given a $45,000.00 secured bond.
