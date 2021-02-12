Registered sex offender accused of possessing child porn, Carolina Beach police say

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A registered sex offender in Carolina Beach has been charged with possessing child pornography, according to police.
A news release from the Carolina Beach Police Department states that investigators were tipped off by the N.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that child porn was being shared on the internet by a suspect.
Following an investigation, police executed a search warrant at a home on Canal Drive and determined the suspect to be 36-year-old Michael Anthony Wilson.
Wilson was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. He was booked in jail under a $100,000 bond.
According to the N.C. Sex Offender Registry, Wilson served nearly two years in prison following a 2010 conviction of indecent liberties with a minor in New Hanover County.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.