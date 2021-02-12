Police: Fatal shooting at Loris gas station was ‘self-defense’ following alleged road rage incident

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Horry County on Thursday.
The Loris Police Department said the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the Speedway location at 5370 Broad St.
Detectives later determined it may have stemmed from a road rage incident that spilled into the parking lot of the Speedway, according to police.
Police said witnesses told officers a truck allegedly pulled up to the gas pumps with a second truck following closely behind. A man in the second truck then left his vehicle with what appeared to be a knife and approached the first truck.
Witnesses also told police after opening the door to the truck that wasn’t his, the man with the knife was shot by the driver in self-defense. Police responded to the scene and officers performed CPR after finding the victim unresponsive.
The victim, identified as a 34-year-old, died after being taken to the hospital according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.
Edge said the identity of the victim will be released sometime Friday.
LPD said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the police at 843-756-4000.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.