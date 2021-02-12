Volunteers with global network deliver CARE packets to Laney High School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of Cape Fear Open Source Medical Supplies (OSMS), a local chapter of a worldwide community, made the final delivery of CARE packets to staff at Laney High School Friday, February 12.
Kits include hand-sewn 3-layer cotton face masks with a nosepiece and adjustable ear loops, and an ear saver. Classroom teachers also received hand sanitizer, school supplies, and back-up masks for students.
The Community Appreciation of Returning Educators (CARE) initiative began its local response to the pandemic in September 2020 as a way to support teachers and staff in each of the 43 schools in New Hanover County.
With permission from senior administration in New Hanover County Schools, OSMS volunteers delivered a total of 3300 CARE kits containing handmadwe face masks and ear savers, hand sanitizer and 26,030 backup masks for students. Close to 500 face shields were also provided for those who requested them.
Several retired school personnel donated their time and supplies.
